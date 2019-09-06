MiX Telematics Secures Growth Across Multiple Verticals in Brazil

BOCA RATON, Florida, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is pleased to report a number of contract extensions and expansions with several key Brazilian customers.

These extensions secure more than 2,500 subscriptions to MiX's premium fleet management solution in multiple industries. Customers cited the value that MiX's solutions provide and the care that the company takes to build sustainable relationships as key reasons for the renewals.

One customer - in the Bus and Coach sector - is adding an additional 500 subscriptions to their current base of 1,250 vehicles. Other expansions are smaller in comparison but no less important. All customers will continue to achieve operational excellence in the form of driver behavior improvement, fuel consumption reduction and increased efficiencies.

"Extending and expanding contracts with existing key accounts is part of our growth strategy, and testimony to the long-term relationships we build with our customers and the value we provide. We pride ourselves on delivering products and services that provide tangible benefits for improving safety, efficiency, security and compliance," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer of MiX Telematics.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 766,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

