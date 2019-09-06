

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (KSS), a publicly traded international oil and gas company, said it will support Porsche on Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season by supplying Mobil-branded electric powertrain fluids, developed specifically to meet the demands of electric vehicles. The new partnership expands the company's existing global motorsports activities with Porsche.



'As a key technical partner of more than 20 years, no other lubricant supplier understands the Porsche performance philosophy like ExxonMobil,' said Fritz Enzinger, vice president, Porsche Motorsport.



