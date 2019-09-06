Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Tradegate
06.09.19
16:35 Uhr
63,62 Euro
-0,05
-0,08 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,91
63,94
17:45
63,90
63,96
17:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION63,62-0,08 %