The global loan servicing software market size is poised to grow by USD 446.54 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for efficiency in lending operations. In addition, the rise in adoption of cloud-based loan servicing software is expected to further boost the growth of the loan servicing software market.

The increasing demand for efficiency in lending operations is the major reason for the growth of the loan servicing software market. Earlier lending operations were carried out manually with minimal technological support, which made them complex and time-consuming. The need to drive efficiency in the process has led banking and financial institutions to adopt digital technology solutions, such as loan origination software, loan management software, loan analytics software, and loan servicing software solutions. Such solutions which help to streamline their processes and save time will lead to market growth.

The adoption of cloud computing solutions is increasing significantly across the world, owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. As a result, vendors in the market have started to introduce cloud-based loan servicing software. The cloud-based loan servicing software offers benefits such as quick implementation, improved customer experience, and data accessibility. Thus, the rise in adoption of cloud-based loan servicing software will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Applied Business Software Inc.

AutoPal Software LLC

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc.

Finastra

Market Segmentation by Deployment:

The loan servicing software market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

On-premise

Cloud

Key Regions for the Loan servicing software Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

