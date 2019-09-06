CBD Products Continue to Reap the Benefits of Legalization

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemp industry has grown significantly over recent years as cannabis legalization has become more prominent. Notably, with the passage of the U.S. Farm Bill, the industry is primed to witness even further substantial growth. Historically, hemp has been used for centuries because of its multifarious nature. The plant was predominantly used as either an herbal medicinal treatment or as a resource for manufacturing purposes. However, now the U.S. Farm bill essentially legalized all products related to hemp, which includes hemp-derived CBD goods. Moreover, the legislation also allows for the commercialization and transportation of hemp products across state borderlines. Now, consumers can find an abundance of CBD products at local stores, pharmacies, and even online portals. Currently, CBD is mainly being marketed as a health and wellness product because of its purported therapeutic benefits. Specifically, researchers have linked CBD to effectively treating chronic symptoms associated with cancer, pain, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy. And notably, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved Epidiolex, a drug used to treat rare epilepsy common among children. Now, as researchers continue to study the efficacy of CBD, companies are moving to position the compound to become a legitimate medicinal treatment for a variety of applications. According to data compiled by Hemp Business Journal, a division of New Frontier Data, the U.S. Hemp Industry totaled sales of USD 820 Million and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2022. Additionally, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, hemp-derived CBD products sales delivered approximately USD 190 Million in 2017. And by 2022, the segment is expected to deliver total sales of USD 646 Million, continuing to lead the overall U.S. hemp industry. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTC: PBIO), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE)

The CBD market remains relatively small as opposed to the overall cannabis market. For instance, the U.S. cannabis market was valued at approximately USD 7.06 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, according to Grand View Research. Nonetheless, the CBD marketplace is expected to witness exponential growth due to the recent passage of the Farm Bill. Although the CBD marketplace is still currently in its infancy stage, many large cannabis corporations and retailers are already investing in the CBD market as it begins to take shape. Primarily, products such as tinctures, topicals, and capsules are in large demand because of their therapeutic effects, but other cannabis companies are also looking to leverage CBD for recreational purposes. In particular, the CBD edible and beverage segment is quickly becoming popular because consumers are ingesting products simply for relaxation. "On one hand, yes, it's really surprising to see this young industry be at such huge numbers so quickly-and still kind of pulling itself together-and on the other side, I don't think it's a surprise at all, because it's about time," said Lex Pelger, Science Director at Bluebird Botanicals, said in an interview with Cannabis Dispensary. "With such a long human history of cannabis being an important plant, it makes sense that this is just exploding back onto the public consciousness like it does every couple decades."

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) earlier last month announced that, "it has received two additional purchase orders for its revolutionary BaroShear K45 processing system. This novel processing system is based on the Company's proprietary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. The BaroShear K45 is a unique and powerful nanoemulsification system designed to resolve one of the most critical problems facing the CBD industry today: the extremely poor solubility of CBD Oil in water.

CBD has been broadly demonstrated to offer powerful health benefits, addressing a variety of challenging medical conditions. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that is extracted from the cannabis plant in an oil form. After ingestion of CBD, because oils are not well absorbed into the water-based bodies of humans and other animals, most of the CBD is flushed from the system, leaving little of the product absorbed and circulating to provide its beneficial properties. Because of these solubility issues, many CBD products on the market today contain a costly and inefficient over-abundance of CBD, and/or undesirable chemicals that may have been added to try and improve the CBD Oil's solubility in water.

Processing most oil-based products into nanometer-size droplets in emulsions with water ("nanoemulsions") often improves their absorption, medicinal benefits, visual appearance, and sensory presentation. Unfortunately, traditional processing methods used to make nanoemulsions struggle with this challenge. PBI's patented UST platform uses ultra-high pressure to create extreme shearing forces that create highly stable, homogenized nanoemulsions of materials that normally do not mix, such as CBD Oil and water. To learn more about PBI's proprietary UST process and to watch UST-processed CBD Oil fully dissolve in water, please use the following link: How a World Leader in Pressure Technology Made CBD Oil Truly Water Soluble.

PBI announced its initial production commitment for 12 BaroShear K45 systems, and the sale of its first system in late July. The two new purchase orders announced today (and included in an August 16, 2019 Form 8k filing) were received from NanoPeak Solutions, Inc., a private company located in Vancouver, BC, and from a private company located in Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Bruce Leitch, President of NanoPeak Solutions, Inc., said: 'We fully appreciate both the challenges and the significant emerging market opportunity of having the ability to deliver CBD in a form that allows for greater absorption and enhanced bioavailability. Multiple scientific studies have indicated that CBD should be processed via nanoemulsion technology in order to be truly water soluble and resulting in consumer products possessing both shelf stability and consistent dosages. NanoPeak has spent significant time reviewing and assessing various nanoemulsification platforms and the Company has great confidence that PBI's BaroShear K45 System will be instrumental in NanoPeak having the ability to offer the highest quality ingredients to be utilized in CBD products of all types.'

The total cannabinoids market is expected to hit $89 billion by 2024 (https://mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cannabis-market), with CBD Oil-based products being the cornerstone of the non-psychoactive portion of this exploding market. For CBD products commonly consumed orally - including CBD Oils in edibles and beverages - absorption into the body is typically below 10% (ERTH 8/28/2018: Water Soluble CBD - The Science of Nanoemulsions and Bioavailability). PBI believes that processing with the UST-based BaroShear K45 system will deliver greatly improved absorption results (potentially as high as 90%) for CBD and a universe of other oil-based supplements.

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, said: "The number of reports that focus on the poor absorption of CBD in current CBD Oil-based products continues to increase, and the message they are sending is very clear: CBD Oil needs to be processed into a nanoemulsion to make it truly water-soluble, which is necessary to increase the absorption and bioavailability of the CBD Oil within the body. The critical issue of poor water-solubility/bioavailability of current CBD infused products was addressed in a recent World Health Organization critical review report on CBD (http://nnw.fm/m9l2B), which stated: "Probably due to its poor aqueous solubility, the absorption of CBD from the gastrointestinal tract is erratic, and the resulting pharmacokinetic profile is variable. Bioavailability from oral delivery was estimated to be 6% due to significant first-pass metabolism."

Mr. Schumacher continued: 'We are very pleased that the NanoPeak Solutions Team has purchased one of the initial BaroShear K45 systems. We are further pleased that NanoPeak and PBI have agreed in principal to a long-term collaboration that both companies believe will be mutually-beneficial; to that end, the companies have agreed that payment for the BaroShear K45 system will be made to PBI in a combination of cash and common stock in NanoPeak Solutions, Inc., thus binding the companies together in a way that will go well beyond the typical customer-vendor relationship. NanoPeak Solutions intends to engage with various research institutions in furthering the shared technology platform knowledge base and undertaking clinical trials along with ongoing new product development and innovation. We look forward to working closely with NanoPeak as they grow into a strong manufacturing partner and manufacturer of CBD infused products.'

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., CBD Oil and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing technologies."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 625,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 24 countries across five continents, is one of the world's largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora Cannabis Inc. and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, recently announced the launch of a joint clinical research program that will produce multiple studies under the terms of their recently announced partnership. The research will examine the use of hemp-derived CBD as an effective treatment for pain, inflammation, wound-healing, and recovery on MMA athletes. The ground-breaking research partnership is aimed at understanding key health and recovery needs of elite athletes in such a highly physical and competitive sport as mixed martial arts. Research data will then be used to drive the development of science-backed, hemp-derived CBD topicals that will be safe and reliable. These new products will help combat the rapidly growing market of untested CBD treatments currently being used by high-performance and non-professional athletes. "Our partnership with UFC is about committing to the science that will educate and advocate," said Aurora Chief Executive Officer Terry Booth. "We are going to work together to change the way people think, to change the industry, and to launch the first hemp-derived CBD products that are backed by scientific research. The brand-building and product development are all part of our move into the U.S., and in collaboration with UFC, and we intend to play a major role in that market."

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) (TSX: CWEB) is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol wellness products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. recently unveiled its newest CBD product line - hemp extract-infused CBD Gummies - made with whole-plant extract from its prized hemp genetics and featuring synergistic functional ingredients to support specific health related functions including everyday stress, sleep, and recovery from exercise or active lifestyles. The gummies feature Charlotte's Web whole-plant hemp extract made from the Company's proprietary hemp genetics that people know and trust. Charlotte's Web extracts contain a full-spectrum of 80+ naturally occurring phytocannabinoids plus terpenes and flavonoids. In addition, the three varieties of gummies are uniquely formulated and enhanced with functional herbs and botanical supplements that work in synergy to further support a targeted wellness focus. "Gummies are a very popular edible format as a result of convenience and measurable consumption," stated Kelsey Morrison, Associate Director of Product Development at Charlotte's Web. "This new delivery format from Charlotte's Web provides an easy bite-sized way to ingest full-spectrum hemp-extract CBD."

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF) (CSE: HARV), headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. recently announced the signing of an agreement to bring its popular Colors, CBx Essentials and Harvest-branded CBD product lines to more than 10,000 retail stores, including convenience stores and gas stations across the country. The multi-million dollar partnership, which will roll out to the Asian American Trade Associations Council retailer network brings leading CBD products with significant demand to a system of every day strategic markets in small towns and major metropolitan regions. "This exclusive partnership enables a massive advance in distribution for Harvest-owned CBD brands and follows our strategic path of expanding the scale of our wholesale and retail distribution nationally," said Harvest Chairman Jason Vedadi. "Demand for CBD is unprecedented and by delivering leading products in 10,000 accessible locations gives us an unparalleled reach to consumers."

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. recently announced that it had established a new business unit to focus on the market potential for its innovative water soluble cannabidiol (CBD) formulation technology. Cannabidiol (CBD) has been under consideration within the pharmaceutical side of Sorrento for its interesting pharmacological properties and potential clinical benefits in multiple central nervous system, autoimmune or inflammatory disease and pain related indications. "Without distracting from our pharmaceutical business, we have the ability to leverage another Sorrento innovative technology - this time from our formulation experts - and make it available to the broader consumer market," stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Sorrento Therapeutics. "Longer-term, we may consider spinning off our CBD consumer business into an independently operated company if appropriate, while our research and clinical development team continues to explore the potential pharmaceutical applications of cannabidiol (CBD) for the medical markets."

