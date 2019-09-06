SM Commerce is Selected as a Preferred Facebook Marketing Consultant with Premium Agency Partner Status

SM Commerce will Now Work with Facebook to Provide Solutions to Clients for Facebook Ad Growth, Tech Support and More

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / The founders of SM Commerce are pleased to announce that the company has been selected as a Preferred Facebook Marketing Consultant and has also achieved Premium Agency Partner status through the newly revamped Facebook Marketing Partners Program.

As a Preferred Facebook Marketing Consultant, SM Commerce will work directly with Facebook to offer solutions to clients for Facebook ads growth, analysis, insights and tech support. SM Commerce joined as a beta launch partner in 2018 before the public launch in 2019.

The Facebook Preferred Marketing program helps businesses scale their marketing efforts through the Facebook platform, supported by a community of trusted agencies and contractors in more than 45 countries. It is designed to help businesses gain the trusted support of agencies and freelancers that truly understand the Facebook platform. The partnership also affords SM Commerce and their client's access to one-on-one support, advanced tools, training and support, and exclusive opportunities from Facebook.

The coveted Premium Agency Partner status confirms SM Commerce's position as a high-value Facebook ads agency supporting ambitious clients with solutions including ads management, strategy, training, coaching and workshops.

The Premium Agency Partner Status enables SM Commerce use of an official Facebook Marketing Partner badge to allow clients to have confidence in their capabilities, with special access to measurement research initiatives, marketing science consultations, exclusive product updates and beta products and more, including hosting client-only events at Facebook's offices which SM Commerce have taken full advantage of.

To achieve this, SM Commerce exceeded several benchmarks, including the minimal required ad spend of over $8M in a 180-day cycle alongside other criteria.

SM Commerce is a Facebook advertising agency co-founded by Depesh and Shalina Mandalia. It specialises in helping SMEs find and scale growth to punch above their weight through the Facebook ads platform.

"Our close relationship with Facebook has enabled SM Commerce to offer client solutions that give clients a competitive advantage in a busy space." said CEO Depesh Mandalia. "In this current age of digital-first business growth, we've successfully combined nearly two decades of Ecommerce experience with startup and corporate growth strategies to bring our global client base a huge competitive advantage".

SM Commerce consistently strives to push e-commerce businesses to the peak of success, driving growth through deep marketing expertise, proven frameworks and mastery of execution beyond just Facebook. The recognition from Facebook through a direct partnership and premium agency status reflects the exceptional level of service SM Commerce aims to deliver.

"SM Commerce's deep knowledge of the Facebook platform, combined with our broader marketing expertise and technical abilities, sets us apart from the rest," said SM Commerce co-founder Shalina Mandalia. "We see ourselves as Marketers first, and platform specialists second. We know businesses don't stand still and neither does Facebook so we're constantly testing and refining what we do to get the best results for our clients; enjoying what we do plays a big part in keeping ourselves focused and committed to excellence."

