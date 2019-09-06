Web Presence: Tanya Bless Offers Insight Into Children's Impact Network

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / Realtor Tanya Bless provides a closer look at the nonprofit organization demonstrating God's love to children and youth-at-risk across the U.S. and internationally.

Demonstrating God's love to youth-at-risk and children around the world, successful real estate professional, photographer, missionary, volunteer, and online business expert Tanya Bless provides a personal insight into the Florida-based nonprofit organization known as Children's Impact Network.

"Children's Impact Network rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected children," explains Bless, a more than 15-year veteran of the U.S. property market, today based in Jupiter, Florida, where she manages a successful real estate firm.

The nonprofit organization, she explains, which demonstrates God's love through mission projects around the world, serves children and at-risk youngsters as well as networking, training, and equipping Children's Impact Network leaders to do the same.

A resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, real estate professional, keen photographer, and online business expert Tanya Bless is a supporter of a variety of charities, nonprofit organizations, and other good causes, including Children's Impact Network.

"Children's Impact Network impacts children and families through evangelism, humanitarian aid, and more, across the United States and internationally," explains Tanya, who, in her spare time, maintains a long-held passion for volunteering and mission work.

The humanitarian aid organization, she says, is currently planning mission trips to Bolivia, Honduras, and Chile. "Here, Children's Impact Network teams will have the opportunity to complete work projects and assist in the construction and repair or renovation of the network's Life Centers, which serve as homes for the orphans which the organization has rescued," explains the real estate expert.

"Children's Impact Network values each individual and believes," adds Bless, wrapping up, "that every team member is capable of making an incredible impact through God with their talents and skills, however broad and whatever those talents and skills may be."

Tanya Bless entered the real estate industry in 2003 in an administrative role for a leading condo developer in Florida. Later, in 2006, Bless became a licensed agent and has gone on to spend more than a decade working closely with homeowners in marketing their homes for sale. Tanya Bless is also experienced in rehabbing, remodeling, and flipping houses, as well as the foreclosure market, and has worked hand in hand with servicing companies and banks including mortgage loan firm Ocwen, Bank of America, and Chase. Having spent time in the luxury real estate market working with Douglas Elliman, Bless then ventured out by opening and running her own real estate business for a number of years.

Today, Children's Impact Network supporter Tanya Bless manages a successful real estate firm in Jupiter, Florida. In her free time, Tanya's passions and interests include volunteer work, mission work, online business, ebooks, and photography.

To learn more about Children's Impact Network, visit https://www.cinonline.org/.

