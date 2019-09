Despite the challenges encountered during FY18, McBride delivered underlying revenue growth of 3.7% excluding aerosols. Raw material and labour cost increases hampered profit and margin progression, but the inflationary trends have started to stabilise, so there should be less pressure during FY20. The 'Prepare' phase of the strategy has been reinvigorated, such that management's expectation for FY20 remains of flat revenues and earnings slightly below FY19.

