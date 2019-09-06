Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) was opened on 6th September. IFA Berlin is the most important international trade show in the field of consumer electronics, communications and information electronics technology products. Every year at the IFA, all the most sophisticated products and technologies are gathered and displayed to guide the mainstream consumption trends and concepts with strong market power. The "IFA Product Technical Innovation Award", which is given by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GIC) and represents the forefront of product technology innovation, is an international selection for global consumer electronics brands. COLMO (SZSE: 000333), a pioneer in the home appliance industry, has been honored with two gold IFA Product Technical Innovation Awards this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005338/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Life is extraordinary COLMO air conditioning officially launch in IFA

The COLMO Turing Floor Standing AC has achieved many breakthroughs in the field of air-conditioning technology and successfully won the IAQ Technology Innovation Gold Award in the 2019 IFA Product Innovation Technical Awards.

Adhering to the brand's concept of "simply extraordinary", the COLMO Turing Floor Standing AC combines the external aesthetics and internal technical characteristics, aiming to satisfy the consumers' high demands of technology and aesthetics while creating an AI micro-ecology in the home life.

Windless system. To combat the common complaint that air conditioners are too harsh and can even make you feel uncomfortable, COLMO air conditioning is equipped with a windless system, which softens the strong airflow to achieve a cool feeling without breezing feeling. In windless mode, you can enjoy healthier, fresh, soft wind.

Micro-positive pressure fresh air system. Because of the pain point of traditional air-conditioning that the air quality would get worse due to long-running of AC without opening the window, the COLMO air conditioner is equipped with a micro-positive pressure fresh air system. It uses independent, high static pressure centrifugal wind wheel technology that filters the fresh, outdoor air through a high-efficiency HEPA filter and provides the room with micro-positive pressure technology.

Self-cleaning filter system. To solve the issue of cleaning a traditional air conditioning filter, the COLMO air conditioner is equipped with a self-cleaning filter system, which cleans the filter brush from the water storage brush depth. Just as if you've replaced the filter screen, you can enjoy a fresh and clean breeze at any time.

Smart angel eye. Using intelligent thermal sensing, the angel eye senses any changes in your body temperature and the temperature, wind speed and direction of the air conditioner are adjusted. Intelligence against cold.

COLMO believes that, rather than being a cold noun and a simple tool, technology gives an insight into humans' basic demands, wisdom and evolution. Technology is an extension to what we do and how we do it and should always follow the pursuit of quality and bring inspiration and surprise to our lives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190906005338/en/

Contacts:

Proexpo Communications Limited

David Andrew

davidandrew@foxmail.com