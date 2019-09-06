Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2019) - Agau Resources, Inc. ("Agau" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated the previously announced non-binding letter of intent. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated March 22, 2019.

About Agau Resources, Inc.

Agau Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.

For more information, please contact:

Binyomin Posen, CEO and DirectorTelephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

