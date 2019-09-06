Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
06.09.19
20:03 Uhr
71,32 Euro
-0,23
-0,32 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,30
71,38
20:17
71,29
71,39
20:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALCOMM INC71,32-0,32 %