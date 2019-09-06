

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) announced plans to make available 5G technology to its mid-range processors.



The company said the tech would be used in smartphones built by Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Vivo, Motorola, Nokia and LG.



Qualcomm currently provides phone makers such as Samsung Electronics with chips for 5G wireless data networks in its flagship Snapdragon 8 series. However, from 2020, the company plans to provide the tech in midrange 6- and 7-series processors.



The 5G integrated processors will support all key regions and frequency bands, including mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum, TDD and FDD, 5G multi-SIM and more.



The company said that the 7-series 5G platform will be ready by fourth quarter with 'devices expected to launch soon thereafter.' 6-series smartphones will start to be available in the second half of 2020.



