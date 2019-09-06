

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday as recent positive data on GDP growth, easing geopolitical tensions and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks continued to aid sentiment.



The benchmark SMI ended up 90.75 points, or 0.91%, at 10,073.82, slightly off the day's high of 10,076.47, not far from its record high of 10.091.48.



Givaudan, Lonza Group and Geberit gained about 1.5% each. Sika moved up 1.3%, while Nestle, Roche Holding, SGS and Richemont gained 1 to 1.2%.



Credit Suisse ended nearly 1% up. According to reports, Credit Suisse Group AG has brought on three new senior investment bankers, aiming to build out its healthcare investment banking division.



Novartis, Swiss Re, ABB, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swatch Group closed with modest gains.



In the midcap section, Schindler Holding and Clariant gained 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. VAT Group, Julius Baer, Barry Callebaut, Kuehne & Nagel and Sonova also closed notably higher.



AMS declined 2.6% and GAM Holding shed about 1.1%, while Georg Fischer ended down 0.7%.



SIX's Chief Executive Officer Jos Dijsselhof said on Thursday that the dispute between Bern and Brussels has boosted revenue and volumes for Swiss stock exchange SIX. He however said that the dispute might eventually hurt investment in Switzerland's financial markets.



