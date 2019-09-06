Anzeige
Freitag, 06.09.2019

General Electric Company: GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD,Conn., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.

About GE
GE

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investorand our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reportsand @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

GE Investor Contact:
Steve Winoker, 617.443.3400
swinoker@ge.com

GE Media Contact:
Mary Kate Mullaney, 202.304.6514
marykate.nevin@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.


