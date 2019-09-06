General Electric Company: GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD,Conn., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019. The ex-dividend date is September 13, 2019.



