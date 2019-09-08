Verbund, Andritz: The semi-annual review of the Austrian leading index ATX neither results in changes to the composition nor the free float factors. Verbund replaces Andritz in the ATX five, which comprises the five largest Austrian listed companies. The power producer overtook the technology group in plant construction in terms of free float capitalization. The five largest companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange are: Erste Group AG, OMV AG, Verbund AG, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and voestalpine AG. The new composition of the ATX five will take effect on 23 September 2019. The next review of the free float factors is scheduled for 3 December 2019. The composition of Austrian indices will be reviewed again in March 2020.Verbund: weekly performance: -1.94% (From the 21st Austria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...