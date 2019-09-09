The Sino Park Won the 2019 Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Award

Chinese human settlements model won the world's attention

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 14th GFHS was held on September 6 at the UNCC in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. 2019 SCAHSA was officially announced. The Sino Park, located in the 5A-level Yushan Shanghu Scenic Area won, the "Global Human Settlements Award" and became the first residential project in Suzhou that has won this award since its 14 years' establishment.

Vera Songwe, UN Deputy Secretary-General; Anwarul K. Chowdhury, former UN Under-Secretary-General and GFHS chairman; Shamshad Akhtar, former UN Under-Secretary-General; Joyce Msuya, Deputy Executive Director of United Nations Environment; Lv Haifeng, GFHS Secretary General, and officials, ambassadors and mayors of different countries attended the forum and presented awards for winning projects.

The SCAHSA Award is one of the most important human settlements awards in the world. Known for its independence, authority and standards, it is called the "Nobel Prize for the global human settlements" and has won strong support and high recognition from United Nations Environment Program, Department of Economic and Social Affairs and other International authorities.

The Sino Park's winning has fully demonstrated that the development of the living environment of Changshu Yushan Shanghu is in the forefront of the world, and this is also a historic breakthrough for China's landscape to go to the world.

Located in Changshu main district, Yushan Shanghu Scenic Area covers about 42 square kilometers. It formed a world-class ecological pattern of "mountain and lake" in Changshu with miles of mountain and lake around. Covering about 100,000 square meters and as a representative of low-density villa area, the Sino Park was jointly created by Sunac China (01918.HK), Excellence Group and Jingrui Holdings, three leading Chinese real estate giants.

Sunac China, an integrated service provider for Chinese families, focuses on deep cultivation and high-end boutique development strategy. It has laid out nearly 100 cities in eight core regions. Sunac kept the top 4 position in Chinese real estate enterprise sales ranking in 2018. Relying on regional sources, and as a high-end iteration work of courtyard series, the Sino Park achieves Chinese landscape culture with the highest standards in the world. It has made great achievements in the planning and design of human settlements and provided a Chinese program for the whole world to refer to.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/971899/The_Sino_Park.jpg