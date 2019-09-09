AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B (FT1K) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - B DEALING DATE: 06/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 649.0149 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28040 CODE: FT1K ISIN: LU1437025296 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FT1K Sequence No.: 19355 EQS News ID: 870211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2019 22:15 ET (02:15 GMT)