AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2019 / 04:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 06/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 168.9871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152058 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 19386 EQS News ID: 870273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2019 22:15 ET (02:15 GMT)