JNA Awards ceremony to be held during September Hong Kong Jewellery Fair receives strong support from table sponsorship

HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most well-regarded and prestigious awards events in the international jewellery and gemstone industry, the JNA Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner is proud to announce that 15 leading organisations have joined this year's roster of table sponsors. The highly anticipated event will be held on 17 September in Hong Kong, during the September Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair.

The sponsoring companies span from different sectors of the trade, from diamond mining, gemmology, jewellery manufacturing, retail to trade association; and come from various corners of the world, namely Belgium, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and for the first time, Dubai.

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets, shared, "The success of the JNA Awards hinges on the steadfast and unwavering support of our industry. With such positive response from table sponsorship so far, it demonstrates the importance of an event, like the JNA Awards, to recognise achievements and to showcase successful companies and individuals to help drive the trade in a sustainable manner. Their participation is an endorsement for the purpose we serve."

List of table sponsors as of 9 September, 2019:

Anders Diamond B.V.B .A, Belgium

Beijing Caishikou Department Store Co Ltd, China

Chii Lih Coral Co Ltd, Taiwan

Continental Jewellery (Mfg) Ltd, Hong Kong

De Beers Group Institute of Diamonds, United Kingdom

DECENT Gold Group Co Ltd, China

Diamond Producers Association Belgium ESV, Belgium

Diamond Services Ltd, Hong Kong

GIA Hong Kong Laboratory Ltd, Hong Kong

Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong

Ithra Dubai, Dubai

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company, Vietnam

Shanghai Kimberlite Diamond Group Co Ltd, China

Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd, China

SK Jewellery Pte Ltd, Singapore

This year for its eighth edition, the JNA Awards is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, China Gems and Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

Organised by Informa Markets, the JNA Awards celebrates and recognises outstanding achievements and leadership, with a mission to champion excellence, innovation and best business practices in the jewellery and gemstone industry. To date, more than 500 industry leaders and trade VIPs are expected to attend the awards ceremony.

