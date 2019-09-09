ChannelAdvisor to Participate at Leading E-Commerce Events Across Europe

ChannelAdvisor to showcase its advanced technologies and features at DMEXCO, eCommerce Expo, and Retail Hive events this month

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced that it will participate at e-commerce events in Cologne, Amsterdam, and London this September.

ChannelAdvisor will return to DMEXCO this year to showcase its new platform enhancements. The trade fair will take place on 11 and 12 September in Cologne. The ChannelAdvisor team will exhibit at Booth B021 in Hall 7. Link Walls, ChannelAdvisor's Vice President of Digital Marketing Strategy, will present a session entitled "The Pursuit of One-Handed Commerce," which will unveil why ad platforms want to own transactions and how brands and retailers should react. The seminar will take place on 11 September at 11:00 in Hall 5. Attendees can visit this page to sign up to schedule a time to meet with e-commerce experts.

Additionally, ChannelAdvisor will showcase its advanced technologies and features at Retail Hive Live in Amsterdam on 18 September. Digital D2C for Brands is the topic of this invite-only event, which will explore how brands and retailers can increase loyalty and engagement with existing customers and develop a direct line of dialogue without hurting the performance of existing channels. ChannelAdvisor's e-commerce experts will host four roundtables at the event, focused on helping brands go direct.

Later this month, ChannelAdvisor will exhibit and present at this year's eCommerce Expo, which takes place on 25 and 26 September at Kensington's Olympia, London. ChannelAdvisor's team of experts will be at stand N50, sharing the latest industry trends and offering actionable insights into how brands and retailers can optimise operations to help boost sales.

Izabela Catiru, Product Marketing Manager at ChannelAdvisor, will present a session entitled "5 Strategies for Starting Cross-Border Trade Risk-Free." Taking place on 26 September at 14:35 in the Cross-Border Theatre, Catiru's session will identify the common hazards to avoid when starting the cross-border trading journey to e-commerce success. Expo attendees can visit this page to schedule an appointment to learn more.

Attendees at all events can visit the ChannelAdvisor stand to meet with e-commerce experts and learn about optimising sales across international channels. Brands and retailers can discover how to reach consumers at every touchpoint of the buyer journey across global marketplaces, search engines, shopping sites, social media platforms, and more.

"The European e-commerce market is diverse, innovative, and fast-paced. It's never been more important to stay on the pulse of industry trends and developments," says Jon Maury, Managing Director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor. "We're thrilled to share our expertise and meet one-on-one with leading brands and retailers at these upcoming events. We have a broad range of topics to cover, including the changing role of digital marketing, how brands can go direct to consumer, and how retailers can expand to new regions. We also look forward to showcasing how ChannelAdvisor can help brands and retailers strengthen their online performance and reach new consumers globally."

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk

