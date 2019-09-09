Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-09-09 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.09.2019- Takeover offer BLT1T Baltika TLN 02.10.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.09.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB01022C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.09.2019 Extraordinary KNR1L Kauno energija VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.09.2019- Subscription period LHV1T LHV Group TLN 25.09.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.09.2019 Coupon payment date MXGR032523A MAXIMA GRUPE VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.