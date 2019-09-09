

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Monday that its total group passengers, comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, for the month of August increased 2.3 percent from last year to 9.8 million. Capacity grew 2.4 percent and traffic increased 2.1 percent.



Load factor for the group, meanwhile, dropped 0.3 percentage points to 90.6 percent.



Total passenger network, comprising Air France and KLM, recorded total number of passengers of 7.9 million, up 1 percent. Capacity increased 1.6 percent and traffic grew 1.2 percent, while load factor dropped 0.4 percent to 90.2 percent due to weakness in Long-haul.



