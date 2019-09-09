

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said its full year outlook is unchanged, with adjusted earnings per share to be in line with last year. The Group said the strong profit performances from Primark and Grocery will be offset by the decline in AB Sugar.



For the fiscal year, sales at Primark are anticipated to be 4% ahead of last year at constant currency and actual exchange rates, driven by increased selling space partially offset by a 2% decline in like-for-like sales. Sales growth in the fourth quarter increased, driven by an improvement in like-for-like performance.



