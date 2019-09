TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwanese Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Monday reported that its net revenues for the month of August edged up 0.02 percent to NT$13.184 billion from last year's NT$3.180 billion.



For the year to date period, revenues dropped 8.04 percent from last year to NT$95.53 billion.



