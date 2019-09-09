Inspirata, Inc.: Inspirata and IBEX Medical Analytics Announce New Technical Partnership at the European Congress of Pathology, Nice

Inspirata and IBEX Medical Analytics announce new technical partnership at the European Congress of Pathologyand artificial intelligenceannounced today a technical partnership providing joint customers with the ability to utilise the IBEX Second Read system directly from within Inspirata's digital pathology solution as a means to reduce cancer case turnaround times and mitigate diagnostic errors in high-throughput clinical laboratories.

Tackling the same challenge from different directions, the combination of their respective workflow and image analysis software sees Inspirata and Ibex meet in the middle to address the nuanced requirements of clinical pathologists at a time of a chronic crisis in European histopathology recruitment which continues to threaten how quickly patients are diagnosed and put forward for treatment.

"Hugely impressed by the performance of clinical roll-outs, IBEX Second Read quickly emerged as a natural candidate for integration into our digital pathology proposition. However, the team at Inspirata is almost equally attracted to what we see as a shared complementary focus on empowering pathologists as the key to increased diagnostic accuracy and improved patient care," explains Inspirata EVP and Co-Founder Mark Lloyd."Arresting increased turnaround times necessitates digitisation be viewed not as an end in itself but as a vehicle for affording and rewarding clinical pathologists with the tools which enable them to spend more time on the complex cases and practice pathology at the very maximum of their credentials".

Furnishing clinical laboratories with an immediate means to utilise image analysis to reduce error rates and increase operational efficiencies by analysing, at scale, prostate biopsy images and identifying cancerous tissues, IBEX Second Read represents the first AI-powered digital pathology system to be deployed in a live clinical setting and is integrated seamlessly into Inspirata's solution by virtue of the deliberately open design of Inspirata's architecture.

"Having reached a tipping-point in which the majority of European laboratories are no longer debating 'if' they go digital but 'how', attention has naturally switched to the downstream opportunities presented by new image analysis tools," details Tim Wing, General Manager of Inspirata Europe."The beauty of future-proofing your investment in digital pathology by insisting up front that it be comprised of an open architecture guaranteeing ease of integration with third-parties, is that a laboratory can get up and running with best-of-breed AI technologies such as IBEX today as opposed to having to wait to some distant point on the horizon."

"Our successful customer implementations have demonstrated the potential of our Second Read system in reducing error rates and improving efficiencies. In addition, as more healthcare providers move to digital pathology it provides us with an even greater opportunity to really go to work," says Tal Frieman, Ibex's Director of Business Development and Marketing. "The exciting news for our mutual customers is where an appetite to embrace image analysis tools exists, one can be up and running almost immediately given the open nature of Inspirata's platform."

Inspirata and IBEX Medical Analytics announcement coincides with their scheduled participation in the European Congress of Pathology 2019in Nice taking place from 7th to 11th September. Reflective of increased demand for digital pathology services in Europe, ECP 2019 represents the second time Inspirata have attended Congress since establishing European offices in the UKin early 2018, and comes just three months after it opened offices in Switzerlandto service interest from German-speaking markets.

Located at stand R59, Inspirata will be delivering personalised demonstrations of its digital pathology solutions throughout ECP and providing guidance on how institutions can take full advantage of its partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics. Inspirata is also a confirmed sponsor of the University of Nottingham's Image Analysis Training Schooltaking place later from September 26th-27th.

About Inspirata Europe

Inspirata Europe Limited helps patients fighting cancer-and the clinicians they trust-to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.



About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics provides AI-driven solutions that empower pathologists deliver more accurate, efficient and objective diagnosis. It combines AI, data science, image analysis and machine learning technologies and applies them to cancer diagnostics in digital pathology, striving to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.ibex-ai.com or contact info@ibex-ai.com.

