

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's economic growth doubled in May to July period, data from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent from the previous period, following a 0.3 percent expansion in April to June.



At the same time, Mainland Norway grew 0.9 percent after rising 0.7 percent in April to June.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending climbed 0.4 percent and government expenditure moved up 0.8 percent. Growth in gross fixed capital formation came in at 4.7 percent.



Exports slid 0.4 percent and imports decreased 0.2 percent in May to July period.



