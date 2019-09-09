97 percent of customers want the AI-powered services to continue, found it useful

Bidgely and Slovakia's leading utility Východoslovenská energetika a.s. (VSE) have introduced an AI-powered customer engagement and energy efficiency offering that delivers a simplified and more transparent energy experience to VSE customers. The comprehensive UtilityAI services delivered through email, web, VSE call center and field energy advisors are creating new value from customers' recently-installed smart meters and helping to ensure customers benefit from VSE's variety of energy efficiency products and services. The initial pilot showed very high customer satisfaction with the services, with 97 percent of customers wanting them to continue and 95 percent finding them useful.

"VSE works to be a utility that offers far more than energy to our customers. Our extensive and well-established products and services marketplace and in-home energy consulting helps to support our customers' energy goals," said Miroslav Kulla, chief executive officer of VSE. "Integrating AI technology into our services creates an even more personalised experience for our customers pinpointing specific opportunities for increased efficiency in their home and uniting the customer experience across each interaction with us."

VSE, part of RWE Group, provides electricity and gas to approximately 500,000 customers in Slovakia. The utility tapped Bidgely's patented disaggregation technology for both smart and non-smart meters to create an integrated, omni-channel experience for their customer base. Emails with itemised energy usage by appliance creates awareness about consumption in the home. A web platform provides further insights for customers as well as an opportunity to complete their home profile for deeper personalisation. The VSE call center can then schedule a field agent for an in-home visit where highly-relevant products and services can be recommended. With the AI integration, all teams within the utility know which interactions have taken place and what results have been achieved with each individual customer.

"No utility we have seen so far does such a good job of selling its energy products and services. Incorporating our AI solutions will stand to bring these data monetisation efforts to an even more personalised and influential position. VSE sets an excellent example for the rest of the EU on how to attract, retain and delight customers thought the smart utilisation of customer data," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta.

VSE at Bidgely Engage 2019

Miroslav Kulla will be joining global utilities, as well as tech leaders from outside the energy space like Target and Softbank, at Bidgely's exclusive Engage 2019 event this September 11-13 in Napa, Calif. VSE will be presenting alongside utilities from across North America and Japan, highlighting how applied AI is being used to optimise customer experience and maximise growth.

About Bidgely

As the industry's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform provider, Bidgely UtilityAI SaaS solutions enables utilities to personalise, streamline and monetise their customer journey. Our AI-powered disaggregation platform continuously engages world-leading electric and gas utilities and their customers to optimise experiences with personalised data and actionable insights; maximise revenue with new offers and tailored services; and enhance grid edge visibility with business intelligence for targeted use cases. With roots in Silicon Valley, the company has raised over $50M in funding, retains 30+ data scientists and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

