vClarus, Bell Integration's end-to-end data migration platform, has new and improved features which reduce the period of time between starting a migration, and completing a migration. This is important because the moment a migration to the cloud starts, you're in two places, and that's costing twice. We therefore greatly accelerate the timeline to get that migration in place.

One of the major challenges faced by ALL IT departments during migration/transformation programmes is the requirement to provide ad hoc and milestone business progress reports, along with evidence to support governance and assurance to the business that the programme is on track and under control; vClarus enables you to do this.

We understand the business workflows between applications, not just the technical dependencies, and it's only by understanding the end-to-end that we're able to have a successful and low-risk migration.

Of interest: a renowned UK retailer told us their key criteria when it comes to choosing where to host their production platforms, is:

Minimising the risk and the disruption caused through to the migration No. 1 concern; Reduction in cost; Improvement of service.

Historically, it was concerns over security that prevented organisations moving their systems into the cloud. That's changing and organisations are more accepting now of what the cloud can offer and the extra security that can be brought to play. What is now the main inhibitor for cloud migration is the journey, the migration itself.

The Solution

What's crucial to understand is how items are going to be migrated and where they're going to go.

Secondly, it's about understanding how things should be moved. Within vClarus, we understand the migration strategies and ask: is it about re hosting? is it about putting your applications somewhere safer? is it about transformation? or is it about modernisation?

Guided by vClarus decision engine, we will map out every aspect of your project and establish key migration milestones including the What (expected outcomes), Where (your target environment), How (migration strategy and methods) and When (the schedule) and then accelerate your journey to the cloud.

About Bell Integration

Bell Integration is at the forefront of helping companies drive down operating costs and improve their ability to engage with their own customers, either by supporting the growth of their channels to market, or by aiding their responsiveness and service quality, since 1996.

We continue to grow, and currently have over 450 permanent staff employed at our offices in London, Portsmouth, Wokingham, Stevenage, Hyderabad, Singapore and within many of our customers' sites.

Today, our work centres on the four cornerstones of IT delivery TRANSACT, TRANSFORM, RUN and RECYCLE. A full-service offering, cradle to grave. Our business is proud to have won a collection of awards and accolades, including listings in The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 and The Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100. It has also featured regularly in The Business Magazine's Solent 250 and Southern Tech 100, and founder and chairman, Alastair Bell, is well known for his entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen.

