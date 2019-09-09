

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Imfinzi (durvalumab) significantly improved overall survival in patients with previously-untreated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The detailed results from the Phase III CASPIAN trial were presented at the Presidential Symposium of the IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer. The safety and tolerability of Imfinzi in combination with SoC etoposide and platinum-based chemotherapy was consistent with prior trials.



Jose? Baselga, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D said: 'We are encouraged to see more than a third of small cell lung cancer patients treated with Imfinzi plus chemotherapy alive at the 18-month landmark, which is remarkable given the aggressive nature of the disease.'



Imfinzi is approved in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer after chemoradiotherapy in 49 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX