Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
09.09.2019 | 10:37
(45 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, September 9

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Russell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Investment Manager of Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Sanditon Investment Trust Plc
b)LEI 549300UFC1OUPOC56E39
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



GB00BMPHJ807
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
83.00p39,291
d)Aggregated informationN/A
- Aggregated volume

- Price
e)Date of the transaction06 September 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2019 PR Newswire