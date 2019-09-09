Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $367.2m Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Market

Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Application (Solar Power, Industrial Plants, Power Grid, Other), by Source (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Light Commercial Electric Vehicles), by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Recycling & Extending Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Technologies
Visiongain evaluates the second-life electric vehicle battery market at $367.2m in 2019.
With a large amount of attention devoted to the second-life electric vehicle battery market, actually deriving the real market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality-not media headlines.
With global, national/regional, and submarket forecasts for the second-life electric vehicle battery market, this report covers key aspects of this market. In addition, the report profiles the leading companies in the market, plus drivers and restraints analysis of the market.
Featured content
151 Tables, Charts And Graphs
Global Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecast 2019-2029:
Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Submarket Forecasts From 2019-2029
Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts By Application 2019-2029:
Solar Power Forecast 2019-2029
Industrial Plants Forecast 2019-2029
Power Grid Forecast 2019-2029
Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts By Source 2019-2029:
Electric Cars Forecast 2019-2029
Electric Buses Forecast 2019-2029
Light Commercial Electric Vehicles Forecast 2019-2029
Regional & National Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
North America Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
US Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Canada Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Europe Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Germany Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
UK Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
France Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Norway Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Rest of Europe Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Asia-Pacific Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
China Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Japan Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
RoW Second Life Electric Vehicle Battery Forecasts 2019-2029
Profiles of key players
BMW AG
BYD Co.
Connected Energy Ltd.
Toyota Motor Corporation
Nissan Motor Company
Hyundai Motor Co.
Daimler AG
Renault SA
General Motor Co.
Eaton Corp PLC
The second-life electric vehicle battery market is forecast for growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn just how the development of this market could affect you. With 150+ tables, charts and graphs, this 170 page report will be of interest to you.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/second-life-electric-vehicle-battery-market-report-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
4R Energy Corporation
ABB
AES Energy Storage
Alevo
Ambri
American Electric Power
Amprius
Aqua Metals
Aquion Energy
Argonaut Power
Audi AG
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
Beijing Hualin Loading Co., Ltd.
BMW AG
Bosch
Boston-Power
Brookfield Business Partners
BYD (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.
BYD Auto Co., Ltd.
BYD Auto Finance Company Limited
BYD Auto Industry Co., Ltd.
BYD Co.
BYD Lithium Batteries Co., Ltd.
BYD Precision Manufacture Co., Ltd.
Changsha BYD Auto Co., Ltd.
China Tower
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
Clarios.
CODA Energy
Connected Energy Ltd.
Connected Power
Denso Corporation
Daimler AG
Duke Energy
Eaton Corp PLC
EDF Energy
Electrovaya
EnerVault
Engie
Envia Systems
Eos Energy Storage
EV C.A. Spirit Corporation
EVgo
Ford Motor Company
Future Transport Systems Ltd.
GE
General Motor Co..
Getec Energie
Göteborg Energi
Green Charge Networks
Greensmith
Groupe Renault
Guangzhou Guang Qi BYD New Energy Bus Co., Ltd.
Hangzhou BYD Xihu New Energy Auto Co., Ltd.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd
Hubei Energy Storage Co. Ltd.
Huizhou BYD Battery Co., Ltd.
Hussmann Corporation
Hyundai Motor Co..
Imergy Power Systems
Jaguar Land Rover
JLM Energy
Johnson Controls International plc
LG Chem
Mazda
Mercedes-Benz Energy
Nanjing Jiangnan Electric Car Rental Company Limited
NextEra
Nissan Energy
Nissan Motor Co..
OPUS Campers
OutBack Power
Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)
Panasonic Corporation
Pellion Technologies
Powervault
Primus Power
QuantumScape
Remondis
Renault SA
RES Americas
Rivian
S&C Electric Company
Sakti3
Samsung
Seeo
Shan Mei Ling Qiu Bi Xing Industry Development Co., Ltd.
Shanghai BYD Co., Ltd.
Sharp
Shenzhen BYD Electric Car Investment Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen BYD International Financial Lease Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Denza New Energy Automotive Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Didi New Energy Auto Lease Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Electric Power Sales Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Pengcheng Electric Car Rental Company Limited
Siemens
SK Continental E-motion
Solar Grid Storage
SolarCity
Solid Power
Spider9
Stem
Sumitomo Corp
Sunverge
TenneT
Tesla
The Mobility House
Tianjin BYD Automobile Company Limited
Tibet Zabuye Lithium Industry Co. Ltd
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions
Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Research Institute (TRI)
Umicore
Videre Global
ViZn Energy
Volkswagen Group
Volvo Buses
Wärtsilä
Xi'an Infrastructure Yadi Automobile service Co., Ltd.
Younicos
Organisations mentioned
California Independent System Operator (CAISO)
Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC)
Johanneberg Science Park
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Riksbyggen
Stanford University
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China
University of California San Diego (UCSD)
University of Warwick
