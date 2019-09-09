Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 09-Sep-2019 / 09:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Urban Exposure Plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Legal & General Group Plc (Group) City and country of 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Legal & General Assurance (Pensions Management) Limited (PMC) City and country of 1 Coleman St, London EC2R 5AA registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 5th September 2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 9th September 2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of both voting rights of rights financial in % issuervii attache instruments (8.A + d to (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B) shares 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting Below - Below 158,494,130 situation 3% 3% on the date (L&G) (L&G) on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of - previous notificatio n (if 3.50% 3.50% (L&G) (L&G) applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) ORD GBP Below 3% - - 0.01 (L&G) Below 3% SUBTOTAL Below 3% Below 3% 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be of instrument Periodxi acquired if the vo instrument is ti ng ri gh exercised/converted. ts SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of of finan Period xi voting vo cial rights ti instr settlementxii ng ument ri gh ts SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings x through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of % of Total of both if it voting voting equals or is higher rights rights than the notifiable if it through threshold equals financi or is al higher instrum than ents if the it notifi equals able or is thresh higher old than the notifia ble thresho ld Legal & General Below Below 5% Group 5% (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited Below Below 5% 5% (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Group (Direct) 3% Below 3% Legal & General Below Assurance Society 3% (Direct) Below 3% Legal & General Below Below 5% Group 5% (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Investment 5% Management (Holdings) Limited (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Group (Direct) 3% Below 3% Legal & General Below Assurance 3% (Pensions Management) Limited Below 3% (Direct) Legal & General Below Below 5% Group 5% (Direct/Indirect) Below Below 5% 5% Legal & General Investment Management (Holdings) Limited (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Investment 5% Management Limited (Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Group 5% (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Investment 5% Management (Holdings) Limited (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% (Unit Trust 5% Managers) Limited (Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Group 5% (Direct/Indirect) Legal & General Below Below 5% Investment 5% Management (Holdings) Limited (Direct/Indirect) Go ETF Below Below 5% 5% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which the N/A voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Notification using the total voting rights figure of 158,494,130 Place of Brunel House, 2 Fitzalan Road, Cardiff, CF24 completion 0EB Date of completion 09/09/2019 ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 19417 EQS News ID: 870455 End of Announcement EQS News Service

