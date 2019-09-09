The global uterine manipulators market size is poised to reach USD 23.34 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the benefits of uterine manipulators. In addition, the high incidence of gynecological diseases leading to rise in number of hysterectomies is anticipated to further boost the uterine manipulators market during the forecast period.

At present, uterine manipulators have achieved a high level of acceptance among physicians and surgeons because of their ease of handling, durability, and reusability. While using a uterine manipulator, the uterus can be moved in every direction, and the long, elliptical tip of the manipulator helps in easing the vaginal and paravaginal tissues intra-abdominally. Moreover, the use of uterine manipulators aids to increase the distance between the ureter and cervix, which allows the surgeon to perform a safe dissection around the cervix.

Furthermore, with the increasing number of women with gynecological issues, the number of hysterectomies is also rising. It is considered to be the second-most common surgery among women. Therefore, the increasing number of hysterectomies will lead to a rise in demand for uterine manipulators, thereby driving the growth of the global uterine manipulators market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Clinical Innovations LLC

CONMED Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

MedGyn Products Inc.

Purple Surgical

Richard Wolf GmbH

The Cooper Co. Inc.

Utah Medical Products Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Uterine Manipulators Market can be broadly categorized into the following type:

Uterine manipulator/injector

Mangeshikar uterine manipulators

Clermont-Ferrand uterine manipulators

VECTEC uterine manipulators

Others

Key Regions for the Uterine Manipulators Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Therapeutics Market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Surgical Tourniquets Market- Global Surgical Tourniquets Market by product (pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

