The "Europe Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's pharmaceutical cosmetics industrial robots market reached $155.43 million in 2018 in terms of robotic system (hardware, software service), representing the third largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 17 tables and 63 figures, this 160-page report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pharmaceutical cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Country.

Based on end user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Dispensing

Palletizing

Packing Packaging

Pick and Place

Others

Based on robot type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated robots

Cartesian robots

SCARA robots

Other Robots

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included. The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

The report can serve as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A.

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Report Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 Prospects for the World Economy in 2012-2020

2.2 Outlook of the World Economy to 2030

2.3 Outlook of the Global Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Market

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 IPO and VCI in Global Industrial Robot Market

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

4.1 Market Overview by End-user

4.2 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.3 Industrial Robots Market in Cosmetics Industry

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

5.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Industry by Application

5.2 Dispensing

5.3 Palletizing

5.4 Packing Packaging

5.5 Pick and Place

5.6 Other Applications

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

6.1 Industrial Robots Market in Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Industry by Robot Type

6.2 Articulated Robots

6.3 Cartesian Robots

6.4 SCARA Robots

6.5 Other Types of Industrial Robots

7 European Market 2014-2025

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

