Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2019 was 1,138, down 24 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019, and up 130 from the 1,008 counted in August 2018. The international offshore rig count for August 2019 was 244, down 11 from the 255 counted in July 2019, and up 32 from the 212 counted in August 2018.
The average U.S. rig count for August 2019 was 926, down 29 from the 955 counted in July 2019, and down 124 from the 1,050 counted in August 2018. The average Canadian rig count for August 2019 was 142, up 21 from the 121 counted in July 2019, and down 78 from the 220 counted in August 2018.
The worldwide rig count for August 2019 was 2,206, down 32 from the 2,238 counted in July 2019, and down 72 from the 2,278 counted in August 2018.
August 2019 Rig Counts
|August 2019
|July 2019
|August 2018
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Month
Variance
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Land
|Offshore
|Total
|Latin America
164
30
194
-7
168
33
201
168
24
192
|Europe
142
51
193
-7
148
52
200
53
32
85
|Africa
97
18
115
4
92
19
111
87
17
104
|Middle East
363
53
416
-8
367
57
424
351
51
402
|Asia Pacific
128
92
220
-6
132
94
226
137
88
225
|International
894
244
1,138
-24
907
255
1,162
796
212
1,008
|United States
900
26
926
-29
930
25
955
1,031
19
1,050
|Canada
139
3
142
21
118
3
121
219
1
220
|North America
1,039
29
1,068
-8
1,048
28
1,076
1,250
20
1,270
|Worldwide
1,933
273
2,206
-32
1,955
283
2,238
2,046
232
2,278
See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.
About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts
The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.
The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.
About Baker Hughes, a GE company
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.
Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.
