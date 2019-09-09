Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 68V 
Tradegate
09.09.19
12:18 Uhr
21,665 Euro
+0,330
+1,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,550
21,745
12:19
21,705
21,915
12:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY21,665+1,55 %