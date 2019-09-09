Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) announced today that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2019 was 1,138, down 24 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019, and up 130 from the 1,008 counted in August 2018. The international offshore rig count for August 2019 was 244, down 11 from the 255 counted in July 2019, and up 32 from the 212 counted in August 2018.

The average U.S. rig count for August 2019 was 926, down 29 from the 955 counted in July 2019, and down 124 from the 1,050 counted in August 2018. The average Canadian rig count for August 2019 was 142, up 21 from the 121 counted in July 2019, and down 78 from the 220 counted in August 2018.

The worldwide rig count for August 2019 was 2,206, down 32 from the 2,238 counted in July 2019, and down 72 from the 2,278 counted in August 2018.

August 2019 Rig Counts

August 2019 July 2019 August 2018 Land Offshore Total Month

Variance Land Offshore Total Land Offshore Total Latin America 164 30 194 -7 168 33 201 168 24 192 Europe 142 51 193 -7 148 52 200 53 32 85 Africa 97 18 115 4 92 19 111 87 17 104 Middle East 363 53 416 -8 367 57 424 351 51 402 Asia Pacific 128 92 220 -6 132 94 226 137 88 225 International 894 244 1,138 -24 907 255 1,162 796 212 1,008 United States 900 26 926 -29 930 25 955 1,031 19 1,050 Canada 139 3 142 21 118 3 121 219 1 220 North America 1,039 29 1,068 -8 1,048 28 1,076 1,250 20 1,270 Worldwide 1,933 273 2,206 -32 1,955 283 2,238 2,046 232 2,278

See note to editor at the bottom of this press release.

About the Baker Hughes Rig Counts

The Baker Hughes rig counts are counts of the number of drilling rigs actively exploring for or developing oil or natural gas in the U.S., Canada and international markets. The Company has issued the rig counts as a service to the petroleum industry since 1944, when Hughes Tool Company began weekly counts of the U.S. and Canadian drilling activity. The monthly international rig count was initiated in 1975.

The North American rig count is scheduled to be released at noon Central Time on the last working day of each week. The international rig count is scheduled to be released on the fifth working day of the month at 5:00 a.m. Central Time. Additional detailed information on the Baker Hughes rig counts is available from our website.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

Note to editor: As of June 07, 2019, Ukraine was added to the Baker Hughes International Rig Count report and is reflected in the Europe count. This addition is not reflected in historical data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005234/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Melanie Kania

+1 713-439-8303

melanie.kania@bhge.com

or

Investor Relations:

Jud Bailey

+1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bhge.com