The "Europe Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs) Market 2018-2026 by Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe's UMVs market reached $867.2 million by 2018 in terms of CAPEX (Capital Expenditure), representing the second largest regional market in the world.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 41 figures, this 157-page report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe UMVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vehicle Type, Application, Propulsion System, and Country.

Based on vehicle type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

UUVs (further segmented into ROVs and AUVs)

USVs (further segmented into Remotely Operated USVs and Autonomous USVs)

Other UMVs

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Commercial (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Scientific Research (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Defense Security (breakdown by vehicle types of ROVs, AUVs, USVs, and Other UMVs)

Others

Based on propulsion system, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Electric System

Mechanical System

Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Norway

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Vehicle Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe UMVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

BAE Systems PLC



Boston Engineering

C-Innovation

Deep Trekker Inc.

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd.

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Helix Energy Solutions

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kystdesign AS

Liquid Robotics

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Marine Tech SAS

Perry Slingsby Systems Limited

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SAAB SEAEYE Ltd.

Saipem (Sonsub)

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Schilling Robotics, LLC

SimpleUnmanned, LLC.

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

Thales S.A.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Analysis of Europe Market by Vehicle Type

3.1 Market Overview of Europe UMVs Market

3.2 Europe Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market 2015-2026

3.2.1 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

3.2.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

3.3 Europe Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2015-2026

3.3.1 Remotely Operated USVs

3.3.2 Autonomous USVs

3.4 Other UMVs Market 2015-2026

4 Analysis of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 UMVs for Commercial Application: Europe Market 2015-2026

4.3 UMVs for Scientific Research: Europe Market 2015-2026

4.4 UMVs for Defense Security: Europe Market 2015-2026

4.5 UMVs for Other Applications: Europe Market 2015-2026

5 Analysis of Europe Market by Propulsion System

5.1 Market Overview by Propulsion System

5.2 Mechanical Systems

5.3 Electric System

5.4 Other Systems

6 European Market 2015-2026

6.1 Overview of European Market

6.2 UK

6.3 Norway

6.4 Germany

6.5 France

6.6 Russia

6.7 Italy

6.8 Rest of European Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Europe Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

