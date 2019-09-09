Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Sep-2019 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Sep-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 364.5987 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29985 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 19426 EQS News ID: 870499 End of Announcement EQS News Service

