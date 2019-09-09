The "The 2019 Analytical and Life Science Instrumentation Market in Europe: The Eurozone and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With its large and diverse economy, Europe remains a key market for analytical instrument manufacturers. The report features data on market size and five-year (2018 2023) growth rates for 81 analytical technologies in the European market. These market sizes are consolidated into 10 categories of laboratory instrumentation and segmented by the European region and end market.

The report also presents the results of a survey directed to 232 life scientists working in the pharma/bio, academia, and clinical space. The results presented have a particular focus on laboratory suppliers for top technologies, including HPLC, GC, mass spectrometry, atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, and a variety of life science instrumentation.

Other areas of focus include the trajectory of laboratory spending, and a look at the implications of Brexit, Horizon 2020, Horizon Europe, and other challenges and opportunities that laboratories will be facing in the near future.

Objectives of a Market Analysis Perspective Publication

1. Provide basic background information about key end markets in Europe

2. Provide detailed market data and commentary for 10 categories of lab instrumentation, including segmentation and growth by technique, end market, and European region.

3. Explores topics such as lab instrument distribution, supplier distribution for key technologies, laboratory budget and spending patterns, outsourcing, perspectives on external economic and political issues, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report Background

Executive Summary

Scope Definitions

Methodology

Background on the European Market

Market Demand

Overall Demand

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Life Science Instrumentation

Surface Science

Materials Characterization

General Analytical Techniques

Lab Automation Software

Lab Equipment

End-User Perspectives

Survey Demographics

Laboratory Suppliers

Chromatography Usage

Mass Spectrometry Usage

Spectroscopy Usage

Life Science Instrumentation Usage

Usage of Other Laboratory Technologies

Lab Budget Spending Plans

Future Perspectives

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1c0jg2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005433/en/

