Potassium Citrate Market Trends and Competitive Analysis Report 2013-2028 | Top Players: Cargill, ADM, COFCO Biochemical, FBC Industries, & Jungbunzlauer: Radiant Insights, Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Potassium Citrate Market is expected to witness substantial growth by 2028, demonstrating an incremental CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Increasing demand for potassium citrate from food & beverages industry and growing awareness level regarding benefits of potassium citrate are some of the major driving factors observed by our industry experts over the past few years. Collectively, the potassium citrate market is estimated to generate substantial revenue during the forecast period, thus offering several growth prospects for industry participants.

Easy availability of raw materials leading to the increased production of potassium citrate, will further drive industry growth over the coming years. Raw materials required for production include potassium carbonate and citric acid. These chemicals offer superior properties including buffered alkalinity and high solubility in water. For example, citric acid largely consumed as an important ingredient in food and beverage industry. However, increasing demand for these materials from other industries including personal care, cleaners and detergents, and healthcare industries will likely to cause major roadblock to the industry growth.

Download PDF to know more details about "Global Potassium Citrate Market" Report 2028.

Use of potassium citrate in the pharmaceutical industry as electrolyte replenishment, incipient, protein supplement, and antacid, will increase product demand over the coming years. Increasing spending on personal healthcare solutions by working professionals is anticipated to escalate product use in supplements and antacids. Growing importance as a diuretic for clinical medicine to limit fluid level in the human body is bolstering industry growth as well. Regular consummation of maintain content of potassium in the human body and rising number of incidences including congestive heart failure and edema is likely to advance product demand.

Rising spending by local governments and private players to speed up research & development activities is predicted to offer several growth avenues during the forecast period. For instance, on August 2017, Foodchem International Corp., has designed a laboratory pertaining to the development of nutritional food ingredients and carry out technical exchanges. Move came after successful collaboration with the Food Institute of Jiangnan University in Jiangsu Sheng, China.

The potassium citrate market key manufacturers of potassium citrate include Cargill, Inc., Tate & Lyle plc, Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH KG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Gadot Biochemical Industries, Ltd.

The global Potassium Citrate market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Potassium Citrate from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Potassium Citrate market.

Access 118 page research report with TOC on "Global Potassium Citrate Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-potassium-citrate-market

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Potassium Citrate including:

Cargill



Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG



FBC Industries



ADM



COFCO Biochemical



American Tartaric Products



Gadot Biochemical Industries



Citrique Belge



Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical



FBC Industries



Posy Pharmachem



Jungbunzlauer



Thai Citric Acid



Gadot Biochemical Industries



Lianyungang Mupro Fi

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Acidulant



Emulsifier



Diuretic



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Food & Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Personal Care



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Water Softeners Market

Pea Starch Market

Liquid Sodium Hydrosulfide Market

Hydrogen Cyanide (HCN) Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com