Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PJND ISIN: CA69644D1087 Ticker-Symbol: 7N11 
Frankfurt
02.09.19
08:20 Uhr
0,054 Euro
+0,008
+16,13 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PALLADIUM ONE MINING
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC0,054+16,13 %