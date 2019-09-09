Producing Royalty is Based on Mill Production on a Per Ton Basis

Increasing at Higher Gold Prices

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF), through its wholly owned subsidiary Nevada Select Royalty, Inc, has closed its previously announced purchase of 100% of all rights and interests in a Per Ton Royalty Interest on the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities (the "PTR") from an arms-length third party (the "Owner").

The Jerritt Canyon Operations, located in Elko Nevada are operated by Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC, a privately held company ("JCG"). The closing of the transaction was subject to certain conditions precedent, including approval of the transaction by the TSX-V. (See press release dated May 23, 2019)

The PTR was granted in an Amended License Agreement dated May 19, 2015, between former operator, Veris Gold Corp., JCG and the Owner (the "License Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the License Agreement, the Owner granted to JCG a perpetual license for the patent to certain proprietary scrubbing technology involved in the removal of mercury from gas that is currently being used at the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities. The License Agreement entitles the Owner to receive a Per Ton Royalty Payment (the "PTR Payment") based on overall throughput from mining operations at the Jerritt Canyon Processing Facilities with increasing PTR Payments at higher gold prices.

Royalties are calculated, in US$, as:

$0.15 per ton if the gold price is less than or equal to $1,300 per ounce; or $0.225 per ton if the gold price is greater than $1,300 but less than or equal to $1,600 per ounce; or $0.30 per ton if the gold price is greater than $1,600 but less than or equal to $2,000 per ounce; or $0.40 per ton if the gold price is greater than $2,000 per ounce.

Trey Wasser, Ely Gold's President and CEO commented, "The acquisition of this producing royalty at Jerritt Canyon is another significant asset for our portfolio. The pricing structure of this Per Ton Royalty offers excellent leverage to gold prices, similar to a traditional mineral royalty. Based on current production, the July PTR Payment was US$16,516. At $2000 gold, this royalty has the potential to pay up to US$48,000 per month."

Since mining began at Jerritt Canyon, more than eight million ounces of gold have been produced. Gold was first discovered at Jerritt Canyon in 1972, with the first gold poured in 1981. Underground operations began in 1993. The mineral processing operation at Jerritt Canyon is one of only three gold processing plants in Nevada that uses roasting in its treatment of refractory ores. Jerritt Canyon is designed to process highly refractory gold ores up to 4,000 TPD and has processed in excess of 1.1 million tons in 2017 and 1.2 million tons in 2018. (1)

Under the terms of the transaction, Ely Gold paid total cash consideration of US$650,000:

US$300,000 cash at Closing; and 500,000 warrants at Closing. Each warrant will entitle the Owner to purchase one additional common share for a period of three (3) years at an exercise price of CAN$0.18.

And will make Deferred Payments as follows:

US$150,000 cash on the 1st anniversary of Closing; US$150,000 cash on the 2nd anniversary of Closing; and US$50,000 cash on the 3rd anniversary of Closing.

The Deferred Payments will accrue simple annual interest at 5% and be secured by the PTR. If production or PTR Payments cease at the Facility for two (2) consecutive months or greater, Deferred Payments will be delayed by an amount equal to the time the production is halted.

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo, is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Kenwood has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. The Company does not intend to file a technical report supporting disclosure with respect to acquisition of this royalty interest.

(1) Source: Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 33 Deeded Royalties and 20 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully-permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's Option Properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale transactions. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate third-party royalty transactions, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

