

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon, Inc. (AMZN) announced Monday Amazon Career Day on Tuesday, September 17, a series of events across the U.S. where anyone can learn more about the 30,000 full and part-time jobs available at Amazon in locations across the country.



There are jobs for people with all types of experience, education, and skill levels - from entry-level roles at Amazon's fulfillment centers working with the latest robotics technology, software development engineers helping make Alexa smarter, or computer vision scientists building the technology behind Amazon Go.



All candidates will have access to on-the-job training and upskilling opportunities as part of the company's $700 million Upskilling 2025 initiative to help employees gain new skills to build their career.



Amazon will hold six Amazon Career Day events across the U.S. The events on September 17th are in Arlington - the site of the company's second headquarters in North America - as well as Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Seattle.



For more information, including how to register for the events and apply for open roles, visit amazon.jobs/careerday.



