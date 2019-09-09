DriveWealth Brings New Talent to Executive Team

Ryan Burke Named Chief Information Officer, Following Recent Andrew P. Levine Appointment as Chief Integration Officer

CHATHAM, New Jersey, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., a leader in global digital trading technology, announced the further strengthening of its executive team, naming Ryan Burke to the role of Chief Information Officer of its subsidiary DriveWealth Technologies. Burke has more than 16 years of senior operations, brokerage and risk experience in the equities and capital markets sector.

The move follows the recent appointment of Andrew P. Levine as DriveWealth Technologies' first Chief Integration Officer. Levine has more than three decades of brokerage and fintech experience, including an extensive operating background in building, integrating and scaling business and product lines for established and venture capital-backed companies.

Robert Cortright, founder and CEO of DriveWealth, said: "We have been growing our business and partnerships at a rapid pace as we help our partners bring unique investing and wealth management products to investors across the globe. Ryan and Andrew bring outstanding experience, talent and leadership that will help ensure our continued ability to provide unparalleled service and technology to our partners and their end-users."

Burke said: "DriveWealth is delivering a modern API driven, cloud-based alternative to legacy brokerage and clearing infrastructure. It is uniquely positioned to partner with and empower clients to create differentiated investing experiences across the wealth management and self-directed brokerage spectrum globally. I'm excited to reimagine and reshape brokerage technology for the digital era."

Levine said: "I was thrilled to take on this role at DriveWealth - a high-growth firm at the forefront of powering digital wealth infrastructure. As Chief Integration Officer, I have responsibility for overseeing our partners' integration and ongoing experience with the firm, building on our relationship management, from onboarding to enhancing and growing our established partnerships."

Burke joined DriveWealth from Stash Invest, a digital financial services company, where he served as Vice President of Brokerage and Head of Operations since joining in 2016. Among his responsibilities were developing and scaling the retail brokerage business, including the product suite and underlying technology platforms to support millions of personal brokerage and retirement accounts.

Previously, Burke held numerous senior positions over more than 10 years at Macquarie Securities, the institutional brokerage division of Macquarie Group, most recently as Senior Vice President in the Global COO office and in the Risk Management Group. There, he helped build out and manage Macquarie's Cash Equities and Derivatives Trading Business in the U.S., including execution, clearance and settlement capabilities.

Levine served most recently as a consultant to fintech CEOs. From 2016 to 2018, he was CEO of TraderTools, a late-stage, venture capital-backed fintech firm providing foreign exchange technology solutions.

Previously, Levine had an extensive global career of more than two decades at BNY Mellon focused on financial services infrastructure that included building the bank's leading American Depositary Receipts (ADR) business. He later patented and led the ADR brokerage operation and global trading platform which grew to become one of the leading businesses at Convergex, a BNY Mellon affiliate.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and DriveWealth Technologies. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.

