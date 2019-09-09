The "Cinema Industry Research Scandinavia The Baltic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This new report includes comprehensive statistics covering screens, admissions, ticket prices and box office plus profiles of major exhibitors. This is an essential source for those seeking to do business in the region's high-value market.
New owners are investing in the cinema markets of Nordic Europe prompting the hope that growth may succeed in a period in which some markets seemed to show signs of tiredness.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Denmark
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Nordisk Film
- Vue
- Forecasts
2. Estonia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Apollo
- AMC
- Cinamon
- Forecasts
3. Finland
- Films and Distribution
- Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- AMC
- Forecasts
4. Iceland
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
5. Latvia
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
6. Lithuania
- Films
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
7. Norway
- Films and Distribution
- 3D
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Nordisk Film
- AMC
- KinoNor
- Forecasts
8. Sweden
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- AMC
- Forecasts
List of Tables
- Cinema Market 2013-2018
- Releases by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Admissions by Nationality of Film 2013-2018
- Top 20 Films 2018
- Cinema Sites, Screens and Seats 2013-2018
- Companies
- Leading Exhibitors 2015-2019
- Forecasts
- Forecasts 2018-2023
Companies Mentioned
- Nordisk Film
- Vue
- Apollo
- AMC
- Cinamon
- 3D
- KinoNor
