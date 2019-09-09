The share capital of Onxeo S.A. has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 11 September 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: FR0010095596 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name Onxeo ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 54,816,388 shares (EUR 13,704,097) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,739,038 shares (EUR 434,759.50) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 56,555,426 shares (EUR 14,138,856.50) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: EUR 0.25 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ONXEO ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 101775 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=738064