International law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Warren Allan as a partner in its market leading Global Private Funds Practice, based in London.

"We are thrilled to welcome Warren to the Proskauer team," said Nigel van Zyl, co-head of the Private Funds Group. "Following the addition of partner Leith Moghli last month, Warren's broad skillset and experience on secondaries and fundraisings will add further strength and depth to our expanding practice."

Mr. Allan advises a range of private equity fund managers, with a primary focus on fundraising and secondary transactions. His specialties include advising on the broad range of secondary transactions including the sale and purchase of portfolios of private fund interests, fund restructurings, liquidity and continuation fund solutions and advising European buy-out houses on fund raising and operations, coinvestments and management buy-outs.

Alongside Warren Allan, the team will be joined by two special counsel, Brendan Gallen (funds) and Katerina Heal (funds tax). Mr. Gallen's practice focuses on advising clients on alternative investment funds across all major asset classes including private equity, credit, infrastructure and real estate. Ms. Heal advises clients on UK and international tax matters with a focus on investment fund formation, taxation of fund managers and tax matters for institutional investors. The appointment of such high calibre talent continues a series of strategic hires which will enhance the team's presence in the European GP and secondaries market reflecting the firm's strong commitment to clients in the fund and asset management sectors.

Proskauer's international Private Funds Group was recently named Fund Formation Team of the Year in Europe by Private Equity International. The 150+ lawyer global team is comprised of multidisciplinary specialists dedicated to the investment management space, including funds, tax, regulatory and compliance, fund finance, ERISA, and litigation lawyers.

In the past 12 months, Proskauer has advised on more than 150 funds targeting over $68 billion in committed capital. In addition, the Firm has advised on over 140 secondary transactions, with an aggregate deal value of $20 billion+. The Firm's technical strength combined with extensive experience across virtually all sectors of the industry enables us to have unparalleled insight and market intelligence.

Additional information about the Firm can be found at www.proskauer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190909005139/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Talbott

Proskauer (US)

Media Relations Manager

jtalbott@proskauer.com

Lily Cabianca

Proskauer (UK/Europe)

Communications Manager

lcabianca@proskauer.com