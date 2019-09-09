Prophecy Development Corp.: Prophecy Development Closes $2,600,000 Private Placement With Insiders and Strategic Investor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to report that it has closed the private placement (the "Placement") previously announced on August 26, 2019. The Placement raised gross cash proceeds of $2,600,000 through the issuance of 13,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Prophecy, at a price of $0.20 per Share.

Company management and directors purchased 2 million Shares of the Placement and one strategic investor purchased majority of the remainder of the Placement.

The Company paid $10,000 in cash and issued 525,000 Shares as finder's fees.

The Company has 109,341,127 shares outstanding after the closing of the Placement.

All Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period.

The Placement proceeds are expected to be used for the Company's mineral project development and for general working capital purposes.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia and Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

