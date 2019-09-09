AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces its Name Change is Complete, Its New Website is Up and the Company Now Trades as Ticker Symbol 'AIM'

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM) announced today that its name change is now complete, with the company's new website of www.aimimmuno.com and trading on the NYSE American as 'AIM.' The immuno-tech company, which is focused on the research and development of immunological agents to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency diseases -such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) - had previously been Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

"Amplified Immunological Modulation - or 'AIM' - is what our company is all about. We are delighted to announce this name change, which we believe better reflects the core mission of the Company - developing synergistic immunological agents in the fields of lethal cancers and severe ME/CFS - and we invite you to our new website. Our AIM is to help others by advancing immunology and unlocking the human body's ability to heal itself, in both ME/CFS and in highly lethal malignancies," said CEO Thomas K. Equels.

In addition, the company's Twitter handle is now @AIMImmuno. Please follow us to learn the latest on AIM ImmunoTech.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen or Rintamod) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system. To learn more please visit https://aimimmuno.com/.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, no assurance can be given as to whether the current or planned trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. Among other things, for forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

