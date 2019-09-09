The polysilicon maker has turned a quick $160 million profit from the sale of its stake in a fund it paid $189 million to establish just five months ago. The heavily indebted manufacturer needs to raise funds to pay for its production capacity expenditure.GCL-Poly shareholders have unsurprisingly voted through the sale of a stake in an investment which will realize the solar manufacturer a RMB1.14 billion (US$160 million) profit after just five months. GCL polysilicon manufacturing subsidiary Jiangsu Zhongneng Polysilicon Technology Development Co Ltd in April announced it was contributing RMB1.35 ...

