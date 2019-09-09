SAGEMCOM ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE ORANGE IWU 200, A NEW COMPACT YET POWERFUL 4K UHD SET-TOP BOX THAT DELIVERS VERY HIGH-QUALITY PICTURE AND SOUND, BASED ON THE BCM72604, ONE OF THE LATEST 4K SOC FROM BROADCOM, ALLOWING THE DESIGN OF LOW CONSUMPTION PRODUCTS.

Powered by SoftAtHome middleware, this new Ultra High Definition set-top box allows to deliver a highly contrasted, detailed picture with vivid colors, secured by the content protection solution of Viaccess-Orca.

The platform also offers a Multi Recorder Service developed by Broadpeak, consisting in a Cloud PVR with unlimited space to make multiple records, even simultaneously, without overloading the Internet connection, and a 7-day replay service, with standard catch-up, but also start-over feature.

"We are very excited to introduce new STB and Cloud PVR. By doing so we proved we are fully fledged TV player, delivering customers best in class video functionalities related with video consumption." said Artur Stankiewicz, B2C Marketing and Digital Director, Orange Poland.

Olivier Taravel, Deputy CEO of Sagemcom, in charge of Audio Video Solutions business unit, said: "This new set-top box integrates the latest innovations in 4K content processing, and is a perfect low-consumption product for the full migration to UHD for end-users. Taking part to such a product launch on the market is a real satisfaction for Sagemcom."

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (set-top boxes, multi-gigabit gateways), smart city and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets.

With a revenue of 2.1 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 5,500 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value.

