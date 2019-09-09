Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLTK ISIN: US71535D1063 Ticker-Symbol: 04X 
Frankfurt
09.09.19
08:05 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,700
+4,58 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSONALIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSONALIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,072
16,328
15:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PERSONALIS
PERSONALIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PERSONALIS INC16,000+4,58 %