Hemp Naturals Inc. to Build Prototype "HempCrete" Property with KallerArchitecture

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / Hemp Naturals Inc. (OTC PINK:HPMM), a Miami, Florida-based real estate company that uses bespoke building plans to develop lands or reconstruct dilapidated buildings to enhance their lifespan, this week announced they are in the process of designing a prototype property with renowned architecture firm: KallerArchitecture.

As a long-lasting building material made from lime and hemp shivs, otherwise known as a waste product from hemp fiber growing, HempCrete is breathable, absorbing and emitting moisture to regulate internal humidity while avoiding trapped water and mold growth.

We are constantly looking for new, eco friendly building materials that will last longer than the concrete, steel, and wood options of today. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average office building lifespan in 2008 was 73-years. With HempCrete, these same buildings will now come with a 400 to 500-year lifespan.

Using sustainable, throw-away organic materials like lime and hemp shivs makes HempCrete an environmentally friendly building material that is also more durable and longer lasting than all other conventional counterparts.

Right now, Hemp Naturals Inc is in the process of designing the first prototype. The property will have three floors, located in Hollywood, Florida. KallerArchitecture is working with Hemp Naturals Inc to design the project, as they are also based out of the Hollywood community. Future updates will be made available upon building permit approvals and commencing of construction.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Hemp Naturals products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Hemp Naturals filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Hemp Naturals please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Hemp Naturals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

